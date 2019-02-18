S.Korean stocks end higher on trade talk optimism

* KOSPI index gains, foreigners buy

SEOUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index closed higher on Monday, recovering from the previous session’s sharp fall, as progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks revived risk appetite but yet another political uncertainties from the United States capped gains. The Korean won and bond yields rose.

** The KOSPI ended up 14.80 points, or 0.67 percent, at 2,210.89.

** The local market opened up in hopes of trade optimism but gave up some of its gains, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. It is notable that rising uncertainties from the United States hamper rebound of stocks, he added.

** The United States and China will resume trade talks this week in Washington, while President Donald Trump repeated that he may extend a March 1 deadline for a deal. ** President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency in a bid to fund his promised wall at the U.S.-Mexico border without congressional approval, an action Democrats vowed to challenge as a violation of the U.S. Constitution. ** Shares of South Korean refineries rose as oil prices hit 2019-high, pushing the chemical sub-index up 2.3 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,125.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.26 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,128.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,125.53 per U.S. dollar, down 0.01 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,108.2 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.93 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks rose 1.82 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 7.6 percent so far this year, and up by 7.60 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 307.66 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 530. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 45.35 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The U.S dollar has risen 1.1 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,108.67 per dollar on January 31 2019 and low is 1,133.4 on January 21 2019. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 points to 109.27. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.804 percent, higher than 1.779 percent last quoted on the previous session. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)