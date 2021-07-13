S.Korean stocks end higher on upbeat Chinese data, U.S. inflation reading in focus

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares jumped for a second session on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street’s strong finish overnight and boosted by upbeat Chinese economic data, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony.

** The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield also rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended 24.91 points, or 0.77%, higher at 3,271.38. The index had gained 0.89% on Monday, the most in nearly two months.

** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.13% and 2.50%, respectively, while internet company Naver and battery maker Samsung SDI jumped 5.38% and 2.74% respectively.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 265.4 billion won ($231.68 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** China’s exports grew much faster than expected in June, as solid global demand led by easing lockdown measures and vaccination drives worldwide eclipsed virus outbreaks and port delays.

** Second-quarter earnings in the United States, due to begin this week, are also on investors’ radar along with inflation readings and Fed chair’s testimony.

** Meanwhile, the Bank of Korea is seen keeping interest rates unchanged at record lows on Thursday, before raising them at least once by the end of 2021, amid the country’s battle against the worst-ever coronavirus outbreak.

** The won ended at 1,145.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.14% higher than its previous close at 1,147.0.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,145.2 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,145.6.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.09 points to 110.21.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.9 basis points to 1.422%. ($1 = 1,145.5300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)