S.Korean stocks end higher, post fifth straight weekly gain

SEOUL, June 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed slightly higher on Friday in range-bound trade as markets continued to be subdued after hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with the benchmark index posting a fifth straight weekly gain.

** The won weakened to a near one-month low and the benchmark bond yield also fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 2.97 points, or 0.09%, at 3,267.93, rebounding from a 0.42% decline on Thursday. For the week, it rose 0.57% and for the year so far, it is up 13.73%.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.49% and peer SK Hynix slid 1.58%. LG Chem fell 1.56% and Naver rose 2.18%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 821.1 billion won ($725.38 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** “U.S. dollar strengthened following the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee, leading to an outflow in foreign investment ... Retail investors are seen supporting KOSPI,” said Lee Won, analyst at Bookook Securities.

** The won ended at 1,132.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, down 0.17% to be at its lowest since May 20.

** It lost 1.90% for the week, marking the sharpest weekly decline in three months.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,132.0 per dollar, up 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,131.9.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 point to 110.24.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.5 basis point to 1.322%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.6 basis points to 2.043%. ($1 = 1,131.9600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)