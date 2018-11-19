S.Korean stocks end higher, won flat; Sino-U.S. trade woes linger

* KOSPI index gains, foreigners sell

SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korea’s KOSPI stock index ended firmer on Monday as investors took a cautious stance amid conflicting signals on the prospects for a truce in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute. The Korean won was flat, while bond yields dropped.

** At 0630 GMT, the KOSPI closed up 8.16 points or 0.39 percent at 2,100.56.

** Asia-Pacific leaders failed to agree on a communique at a summit in Papua New Guinea on Sunday for the first time in their history as deep divisions between the United States and China over trade and investment stymied cooperation.

** “We will have to observe the situation until any official statements are made on trade dispute from Trump-Xi meeting on the sidelines of a G20 summit later this month,” says Lee Jae-sun, analyst, KTB Investment & Securities.

** South Korean shares with business exposure to North Korea jump as Chinese President Xi Jinping says he intends to visit North Korea next year; Hanil Hyundai Cement closed up 10.3 percent, while Hyundai Rotem and Hyundai Elevator ended 5.4 percent and 5.8 percent higher, respectively. ** Shares of Korean Air Line’s parent Hanjin Kal Corp and Hanjin Transportation Co Ltd, Hanjin Group’s shipping arm, tumbled as South Korean activist fund KCGI denied speculation that it is acquiring a stake in Hanjin Kal to take over the company’s management; Hanjin Kal and Hanjin Transportation closed down 6.7 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively. ** Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering dropped 4.7 percent on its close after the company on Friday said its deal with a European shipowner was amended to build one oil container from three ships.

** The won was quoted at 1,128.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.01 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,128.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.15 per U.S. dollar, down 0.69 percent from the previous session, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,108.75 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.10 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.65 percent.

** The KOSPI slipped 15.2 percent so far this year, and fell 8.01 percent in the previous 30 days.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 268,926,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 628 shares.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 92,623 million won worth of shares.

** The U.S dollar rose 5.79 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11, 2018.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 108.76.

** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.942 percent, lower than the previous day’s 1.95 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)