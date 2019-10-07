S.Korean stocks end little changed as investors eye trade talks

* KOSPI steady, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won little changed vs U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed flat on Monday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of Sino-U.S. trade talks following a report that China was reluctant to agree to broad trade deal with the United States. The Korean won was little changed, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** This week, the main focus will be on high-level U.S.-China trade negotiations slated to happen in Washington on Oct. 10-11 to see if the two sides can end a year-long trade war that has hurt global growth and raised the risk of recession.

** Chinese officials signalled that they were increasingly reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal pursued by U.S. President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

** South Korea’s tech giant Samsung Electronics is likely to flag a 60% decline in July-September operating profit to 7 trillion won ($5.8 billion) on Tuesday.

** Markets would remain cautious this week ahead of trade negotiations, said Kim Ye-eun, an analyst at IBK Securities. Investors would shrug off Samsung’s earnings guidance unless it considerably exceeds expectations, she added.

** South Korean stocks exposed to North Korea slumped after working-level talks between Washington and Pyongyang were broken off on Saturday, weighing on the broader markets.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI ended up 1.04 points, or 0.05%, at 2,021.73.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 21.6 billion won ($18.05 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,196.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.02% higher than its previous close at 1,196.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,196.3 per U.S. dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,195.5 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.18%, after U.S. stocks jumped . Japanese stocks fell 0.16%.

** The KOSPI has fallen 0.95% so far this year, but gained 3.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 317.31 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 887, the number of advancing shares was 287.

** The won has lost 6.8% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 111.06, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.55%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.3 basis points to 1.233%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 1.385%. ($1 = 1,196.4300 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi)