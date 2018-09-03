S.Korean stocks end lower as trade friction escalates; won gains

* KOSPI index tumbles, foreigners sell

Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar

South Korea bond yields extend falls

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index ended lower on Monday, as intensifying trade tariff concerns weighed on investors. The Korean won gained, while bond yields have been on a decline since last week. ** At 0630 GMT, the KOSPI ended 15.85 points lower, or 0.68 percent, at 2,307.03, tracking losses of China’s main index SSEC and blue-chip CSI300, which fell 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively. Wall Street is closed on Monday for a U.S. national holiday.

** Memory chip shares such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which lost 2 percent and 2.9 percent each, led the losses as foreigners sell, said Ha In-hwan, an analyst at SK Securities. ** South Korea’s top steelmaker POSCO said it plans to spend 45 trillion won ($40.52 billion) by 2023 to strengthen its competitiveness. ** The won was quoted at 1,110.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.23 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,112.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,110.24 per U.S. dollar, up 0.48 percent from the previous session, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,094.05 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.63 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks weakened 0.69 percent. ** The KOSPI slipped 5.9 percent so far this year, and climbed 1.78 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 227,122,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 897, the number of advancing shares was 353. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 215,737 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar rose 4.11 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018, and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds dropped 0.05 points to 108.86. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.929 percent, hovering around the lowest since October last year. ($1 = 1,110.4800 won)