S.Korean stocks end lower as U.S. yields rise; Fed meeting eyed

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by worries about rising U.S. bond yields, with investors now eyeing the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this week. The won weakened, while the Korean benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed down 8.68 points, or 0.28%, at 3,045.71, snapping two straight sessions of gains.

** But, the losses were limited by optimism around the passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus from the United States and better-than-expected Chinese industrial output data.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics slipped 1.21% and peer SK Hynix fell 2.50%. Battery maker LG Chem, however, rose 2.33%.

** The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 1.638% in early trade on Monday. It had risen 1.642% on Friday, a high last seen in February last year.

** Data also showed China’s factory and retail sector activity surged in the first two months of the year, beating expectations.

** “Investors traded in a limited range as they took a wait-and-see stance ahead of the scheduled U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (meeting) later this week,” said Daishin Securities’ analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 210.9 billion won ($185.52 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,136.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, down 0.22%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,136.8 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,136.5.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.5 basis points to 1.247%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.4 basis points to 2.154%. ($1 = 1,136.7800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)