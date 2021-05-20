S.Korean stocks end lower on Fed taper talk, crypto anxiety

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

** South Korean shares slipped on Thursday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses as the U.S. Federal Reserve released minutes of its April meeting, while a crash in cryptocurrencies also weighed on sentiment. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 10.77 points, or 0.34%, at 3,162.28, as markets resumed trading after a holiday on Wednesday. It gained 1.23% on Tuesday.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.13%, while peer SK Hynix rose 1.24%. Battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver rose 2.50% and 0.43%, respectively.

** Minutes of the U.S. central bank’s last meeting said a number of Fed policymakers thought that if the economy continued rapid progress, it would be appropriate “at some point” in upcoming meetings to begin discussing tapering government bond purchases.

** “A collapse in cryptocurrencies dampened investor sentiment,” said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 651.0 billion won ($575.11 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,132.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.13% lower than its previous close at 1,130.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,131.9 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,131.5.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 111.03.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 1.101%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 2.133%. ($1 = 1,131.9500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)