S.Korean stocks end lower on virus worries, tech sell-off; post first weekly gain in three

SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended lower on Friday, dragged down by tech stocks tracking declines on the Nasdaq overnight, while rising local COVID-19 cases also weighed on investor sentiment. The won edged up, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI closed down 9.31 points, or 0.28%, at 3,276.91, following a 0.7% gain on Thursday.

** For the week, it rose 1.83%, marking the sharpest weekly gain since mid-April and the first gain in three weeks.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.99% and 1.62%, respectively, while internet giant Naver also slid 0.45%.

** The Nasdaq was pulled down by Apple, Amazon and other big tech companies after a fall in weekly jobless claims data in the United States fuelled worries about a recent inflation spike.

** South Korea’s prime minister said more limits on private gatherings may be needed around the country as the country battles the worst-ever outbreak, with authorities reporting 1,536 new coronavirus cases for Thursday.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 90.9 billion won ($79.72 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,139.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.18% higher than its previous close at 1,141.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,140.3 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,140.0.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 110.01.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 5.4 basis points to 1.445%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 2.005%. ($1 = 1,140.1900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)