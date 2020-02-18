S.Korean stocks end lower on worries over economic impact from virus

* KOSPI falls 1.5%, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean stocks closed 1.5% lower on Tuesday after Apple’s revenue warning deepened worries about the economic fallout due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI ended down 33.29 points, or 1.48%, at 2,208.88, its lowest close since Feb. 10.

** Apple Inc warned on Monday it would not meet its revenue forecast for the March quarter as iPhone production and demand in China slowed due to the epidemic.

** Undermining the benchmark index further was a fall in South Korean chipmakers on signs of widening rifts between Washington and Chinese tech heavyweight Huawei Technologies.

** Samsung Elec and SK Hynix declined nearly 3% each on news that the Trump administration is considering changing U.S. regulations to allow it to block shipments of chips to Huawei Technologies from companies such as Taiwan’s TSMC. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 305.6 billion won ($256.88 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,189.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.47% lower than its previous close at 1,183.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,188.4 per U.S. dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,188.6 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.04%.. Japanese stocks fell 1.40%.

** The KOSPI has risen 0.51% so far this year, and gained 3.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume was 464.88 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 903, the number of advancing shares was 178.

** The won has lost 2.8% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.14 point to 110.83, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.42% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 5.1 basis points to 1.272% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 6.6 basis points to 1.561%.

($1 = 1,189.6400 won)