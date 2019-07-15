S.Korean stocks end lower on worries over economy, Q2 earnings

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares failed to pick up on Monday even after China posted its growth data, as concerns over second-quarter corporate earnings and fragile domestic economy weighed on the index. The won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield gained. ** China’s economic growth slowed to 6.2% in the second quarter, its weakest pace in at least 27 years, as demand at home and abroad faltered in the face of mounting U.S. trade pressure. China shares climbed after Beijing posted an estimate-meeting growth data.

** Considering South Korea’s sluggish economy, which has added pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates soon, its markets are not attracting foreign investors, said Na Jeong-hwan, analyst, DS Investment & Securities. Concerns over second-quarter corporate earnings also exist, he added.

** Investors remained on guard ahead of second-quarter corporate earnings due this month, with SK Hynix posting its results on July 25, while Samsung Electronics is scheduled to announce earnings on July 31.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI index closed down 4.18 points or 0.20% at 2,082.48 points, snapping a three-session winning streak.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 14.2 billion won ($12.04 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,179.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.01% lower than its previous close at 1,179.2.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,179.2 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,178.0 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.17%, after U.S. stocks notched all-time highs.

** The KOSPI climbed 2.03% so far this year, and gained 2.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 455.08 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 185.

** The won lost 5.4% against the U.S dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 110.49, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.78%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.3 basis points to 1.428%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed by 0.2 basis points to 1.573%.