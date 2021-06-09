S.Korean stocks end nearly 1% lower on tech slump; U.S. inflation eyed

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korean benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by tech heavyweights and a sell-off by foreigners, with sentiment dented by investors avoiding big bets ahead of U.S. inflation data and European Central Bank policy meeting this week.

** The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended 31.65 points, or 0.97%, lower at 3,216.18, marking the third decline in five sessions.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.98% and peer SK Hynix dropped 3.92%. Battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver also slid 0.74% and 1.10%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 329.5 billion won ($295.67 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** “Investors are seen taking a wait-and-see stance ahead of the U.S. inflation data release ... Outflow of foreign investors widened in afternoon trade, pulling KOSPI further down,” said Lee Kyoung-min, analyst at Daishin Securities.

** The won ended at 1,115.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, down 0.11%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,115.1 per dollar, up 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,114.8.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 point to 110.99, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.66% in late-afternoon trade.

** The most-liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.1 basis points to 1.143%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 2.102%. ($1 = 1,114.4300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)