S.Korean stocks end weaker on cautious mood ahead of G20

SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korea’s KOSPI stock index shed early gains to end lower on Tuesday as investors kept to the sidelines and waited anxiously to see if anything comes of the Sino-U.S. trade talks at the G20 summit. The Korean won and benchmark bond yield rose.

** U.S. President Donald Trump is slated to meet one-on-one with at least eight world leaders at the G20 summit in Osaka this week, including China’s President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. ** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI closed down 4.69 points or 0.22% at 2,121.64 points.

** Without fresh momentum to confirm the market’s direction, investor caution prevailed, watching the G20 summit and the development of the tensions between the United States and Iran, said Lee Won, an analyst from Bookook Securities. ** Trump targeted Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top Iranian officials with sanctions, taking a dramatic, unprecedented step to increase pressure on Iran after Tehran’s downing of an unmanned American drone.

** South Korea’s central bank said this year’s inflation would likely fall short of its forecast, which was already set far below its medium-term target, on weak consumption at home and a slowing global economy.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 0.3 billion won ($259,600.91) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,156.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.03% higher than its previous close at 1,156.5. In early trading, the currency rose to 1153.1 per dollar, marking its highest intraday level since April 24.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,156.0 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,154.8 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.50%, after U.S. stocks were mixed . Japanese stocks fell 0.43%.

** The KOSPI climbed 3.95% so far this year, and gained 0.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 634.51 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 891, the number of advancing shares was 254.

** The won lost 3.5% against the U.S dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.17 points to 110.39, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.79%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.0 basis points to 1.470%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 1.579%.