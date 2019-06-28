S.Korean stocks end weaker on trade jitters; but notch monthly gain

* KOSPI index edges down, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens vs U.S. dollar; up 3.1% for month

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korea’s KOSPI stock index closed lower on Friday amid uncertainty over whether the Sino-U.S. negotiations at the G20 summit would produce progress in ending the year-long trade war between the world’s two largest economies. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to no pre-conditions for his high-stake meeting with China’s Xi Jinping this weekend and is maintaining his threat to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said.

** The two leaders are expected to meet in Osaka, Japan, at 0230 GMT on Saturday.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI closed down 3.70 points or 0.17% at 2,130.62 points.

** For the week, the KOSPI gained 0.24% and climbed 4.4% for the month. On a quarterly basis, it declined 0.5%, while adding 4.4% for the first half of 2019.

** The index turned lower on undcertainties over the Trump-Xi meeting, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. The Seoul stock market climbed early this year on expectations of a trade deal and a rebound of memory chip industry, though the KOSPI index dropped in May hit by trade uncertainties, Seo added.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 311.7 billion won ($270.06 million) worth of shares on the main board on Friday.

** The won was quoted at 1,154.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.29% higher than its previous close at 1,158.1.

** The currency rose 0.8% from a week ago. For the month, it strengthened 3.1%, posting its biggest monthly gain since January 2017. The Korean won, however, weakened 1.7% on a quarterly basis, falling for three quarters in a row. For the first half of this year, it slipped 3.4%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,154.8 per U.S. dollar, up 0.2% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,153.7 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.20%, after U.S. stocks gained. Japanese stocks fell 0.29%.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 529.50 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 893, the number of advancing shares was 269.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 110.40, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.78%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 1.474%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped by 1.5 basis points to 1.600%.