S.Korean stocks extend falls as China market tumbles; won sags

SEOUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index fell on Monday, extending losses into a sixth session, as China stocks tumbled in their first session of trading after a week-long holiday. The won weakened for a fifth consecutive session, while bond yields rose. ** At 0630 GMT, the KOSPI closed down 13.69 points, or 0.60 percent, at 2,253.83. ** Shares of Lotte Group companies Lotte Corp and Lotte Chemical rose 2.7 percent and 3.1 percent respectively, after group Chairman Shin Dong-bin was released from jail on Friday. He is expected to expedite group reconstruction. ** LG Electronics fell 3.8 percent to its lowest in 14 months after the company’s operating profit estimate for the third quarter came in slightly below analysts’ expectations.

** The won was quoted at 1,132.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.2 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,130.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,132.82 per U.S. dollar, down 0.15 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,115.9 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.95 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese markets were closed for the national holiday. ** The KOSPI is down around 8.1 percent so far this year, and down by 0.87 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 209,978,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 249. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 183,222 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 6.23 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 108.1. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.094 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.09 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)