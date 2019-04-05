S.Korean stocks extend gains into 6th session on trade talk optimism

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, April 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares closed higher for a sixth straight session on Friday, supported by expectations that the United States and China could sign a trade deal soon, though Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s tepid first-quarter profit weighed on the market. The won was almost steady, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** Samsung Electronics said first-quarter operating profit likely slid 60 percent from a year earlier, missing market expectations and putting it on track for its weakest quarterly profit since late 2016.

** The KOSPI stock index rose 3.08 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,209.61. ** For the week, the index gained 3.22 percent, the biggest since mid-January. ** Positive China and U.S. manufacturing data, and optimism around Sino-U.S. trade talks helped S.Korean stocks this week, said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 99.6 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,136.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.03 percent lower than its previous close at 1,136.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,136.5 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,135.5 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.07 percent, after U.S. stocks mixed. Japanese stocks rose 0.38 percent. ** The KOSPI has risen 8.26 percent so far this year, and fell 1.0 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 511.71 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 452. ** The won has lost 1.8 percent against the U.S dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 points to 109.52, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.87 percent. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 1.735 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 1.890 percent. (Reporting by Yuna Park; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)