S.Korean stocks extend losses on global uncertainties; won gains

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners sell

* Korean won rises vs dollar

* South Korea bond yields up

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index ended down on Wednesday as external uncertainties, ranging from U.S.-China to Middle East tensions. The won ended higher and bond yields edged up.

** President Donald Trump warned on Monday that the U.S. intended to build up its arsenal of nuclear weapons to pressure Russia and China. While Trump blamed Russian violations of a missile treaty, he has also pointed a finger at China, leading to an escalation in U.S.-China tensions. ** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was down 8.52 points or 0.40 percent at 2,097.58. ** South Korea’s top two biopharma firms, Celltrion and Samsung BioLogics, plunged in the wake of Monday’s block deal and possible disciplinary action, respectively. Celltrion and Samsung BioLogics closed down 8.5 percent and 3.6 percent respectively.

** Shares of South Korean chemical producers climbed after the United States International Trade Commission says polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin from Korea does not injure U.S. Industry; TK Chemical Corp surged as much as 17.6 percent, while Lotte Chemical Corp rose up to 7.2 percent.

** The country’s chip giants fell on worries over near-term outlook. SK Hynix closed down 3.5 percent at its lowest since September 2017, while Samsung Electronics fell over 1 percent.

** The won was quoted at 1,132.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.47 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,137.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,131.77 per U.S. dollar, up 0.27 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,112.85 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.13 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks rose 0.37 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 14.6 percent so far this year, and down by 9.05 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 392,945,000 shares and, of the total 899 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 281. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 331,658 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 6.14 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 108.5. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.008 percent, higher than the previous day’s 1.99 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)