S.Korean stocks extend rally; U.S. jobs data in focus

SEOUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended slightly higher on Wednesday, extending their rally to a fourth day, but a selloff from institutional investors trimmed early gains driven by upbeat U.S. manufacturing data. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed up 2.36 points, or 0.07%, at 3,224.23. It had risen as much as 0.6% earlier in the session.

** Among heavyweights, chip giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.25%, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver fell 2.18% and 1.09%, respectively.

** South Korea’s consumer inflation accelerated to a more than nine-year high in May, reinforcing calls for gradual monetary tightening, though the increase was mainly due to a low base effect and rises in oil and agricultural prices.

** Investor focus shifted to U.S. payrolls data due on Friday, after manufacturing activity picked up in May as pent-up demand in a reopening economy boosted orders.

** “Investors were seen taking a wait-and-see stance ahead of the U.S. jobs data release as it may raise uncertainties over monetary policy if data reaffirms strong recovery,” said Lee Kyoung-min, analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 32.4 billion won ($29.09 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,113.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.66% lower than its previous close at 1,105.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,113.6 per dollar, down 0.5% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,113.2.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 110.78.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 2.199%. ($1 = 1,113.6400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Devika Syamnath)