S.Korean stocks fall as COVID-19 cases spike to second-highest ever

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday by their most in more than two weeks, as the country reported its second-highest number of daily new COVID-19 cases ever. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 19.87 points, or 0.60%, at 3,285.34, marking its biggest decline since June 21.

** South Korea reported 1,212 new cases on Wednesday, with health authorities considering pushing restrictions back up to the highest level.

** Shares of chip giant Samsung Electronics dropped 0.49% even after the company reported a likely 53% jump in second-quarter operating profit, beating market estimates on the back of strong chip prices and demand despite lower smartphone sales.

** Peer SK Hynix slid 1.20%, while carmaker Hyundai Motor and battery maker LG Chem fell 1.69% and 0.11%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 341.7 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** Investors were awaiting minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s June meeting for clues on its monetary policy.

** The won ended at 1,138.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.74% lower than its previous close at 1,129.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,137.9 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,137.4.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.19 point to 110.19.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 5.1 basis points to 1.414%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 8.1 basis points to 2.039%. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)