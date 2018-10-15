S.Korean stocks fall as institutions sell; won drops

* KOSPI index declines, foreigners buy

* Korean won drops versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields up

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index fell on Monday as institutions cut their exposure to riskier assets, while the Korean won weakened against dollar and bond yields rose. ** At 06:31 GMT, the KOSPI was down 16.73 points or 0.77 percent at 2,145.12.

** “Institutional sell-off weighed on the market,” said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities. Institutions were net seller of 354,891 million won ($313.08 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data. ** Most heavyweights ended lower; SK Hynix lost nearly 3 percent while Celltrion and Samsung Biologics slipped 4.7 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

** South Korea’s biggest automaker Hyundai Motor slipped 1.7 percent on murky outlook, marking its lowest trading level since March 2010. ** The won was quoted at 1,134.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.26 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,131.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,134.32 per U.S. dollar, down 0.36 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,116.85 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.09 percent after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks weakened 1.87 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 12.4 percent so far this year, and is down by 5.73 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 255,811,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 899, the number of advancing shares was 309. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 22,752 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 6.37 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 108.28. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.056 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.05 percent. ($1 = 1,133.5500 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Vyas Mohan)