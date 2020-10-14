S.Korean stocks fall most in 3 weeks on vaccine, U.S. stimulus uncertainties

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won flat vs U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell the most in nearly three weeks on Wednesday as halted COVID-19 vaccine trials and fading hopes for another U.S. pandemic relief package soured sentiment, pulling global equities lower. The won was nearly unchanged, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI closed down 22.67 points, or 0.94%, at 2,380.48, marking its biggest fall since Sept. 24.

** “Reports of the halt of vaccine trials, the key to economic recovery, was the biggest drag to the stock market. The slower the vaccine development, the greater the uncertainties,” Shinhan Investment Corp analyst Choi Yoo-june said.

** Hyundai Motor’s shares closed down 0.6% after rising as much as 2.5%, as the group appointed Euisun Chung as group chairman, formally cementing his succession to the leadership of the world’s fifth-largest automaker conglomerate from his octogenarian father.

** Shares of LG Chem, which supplies batteries to General Motor, fell 2.5%, after U.S. auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they are investigating reports of fires in three GM’s electric Chevrolet Bolt cars.

** Meanwhile, the central bank kept its policy rate steady on Wednesday, noting housing prices continued to rise, but reiterated an accommodative monetary stance as it kept a downbeat outlook for the coronavirus-hit economy.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 37.4 billion won ($32.62 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended trading at 1,146.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.02% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,146.4 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,146.1.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 111.88.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.2 basis points to 0.903%. ($1 = 1,146.6700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Aditya Soni)