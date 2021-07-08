S.Korean stocks fall most in nearly 2 months on record daily virus cases

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

** South Korean shares posted their sharpest drop in nearly two months on Thursday, as record daily COVID-19 cases prompted authorities to consider imposing a semi-lockdown in the capital Seoul. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 32.66 points, or 0.99%, at 3,252.68, logging its biggest decline since May 13. It slid 0.60% on Wednesday.

** South Korea reported 1,275 cases, exceeding the number of daily cases reported at the peak of the country’s third wave in December.

** U.S. Federal Reserve officials last month felt substantial further progress on the U.S. economic recovery “was generally seen as not having yet been met,” but agreed they should be poised to act if inflation or other risks materialised, according to minutes from the central bank’s June policy meeting.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.11% and peer SK Hynix dropped 1.62%, while LG Chem declined 1.49% and Naver rose 1.08%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 481.0 billion won ($420.10 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,145.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, the lowest close since Oct. 16 last year and 0.60% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,146.8 per dollar, down 0.5% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,146.9.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.17 point to 110.36.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 5.1 basis points to 1.359%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.1 basis points to 2.008%. ($1 = 1,144.9700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)