S.Korean stocks fall on China growth target cut, weak U.S. data

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell

* Korean won remains flat

* South Korea bond yield inches up

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, March 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index fell for the third straight session on Tuesday as China’s cut in growth target and weaker-than-expected U.S. construction data chilled investor sentiment amid uncertainty over the Sino-U.S. trade deal. The Korean won ended flat while bond yields edged up.

** Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said on Tuesday trade talks with the United States have been difficult but that working teams from both countries are continuing with their negotiations.

** While China has lowered its 2019 economic growth target at 6.0-6.5 percent, from around 6.5 percent last year, it offered more stimulus, including cuts in taxes and social security fees, increases in infrastructure investment and lending to small firms.

** U.S. construction spending unexpectedly fell in December as investment in both private and public projects dropped, leading economists to expect that the government will trim its economic growth estimate for the fourth quarter.

** South Korea’s February headline inflation rate grew a mere 0.5 percent in annual terms, marking the lowest growth since August 2016.

** The benchmark KOSPI index ended down 11.43 points or 0.52 percent at 2,179.23, extending its loss to a third session.

** Shares of companies making masks and air purifiers rallied as fine dust blankets South Korea, while the government enforced emergency measures. Mask manufacturer Welcron Co Ltd closed up nearly 5 percent.

** The won was quoted at 1,125.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.05 percent lower than its previous close at 1,124.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,125.1 per U.S. dollar, nearly unchanged from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,124.0 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.16 percent, after U.S. stocks ended its previous session with losses. Japanese stocks fell 0.44 percent.

** The KOSPI has risen 6.77 percent so far this year, and gained 4.5 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 156.8 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 308.80 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 395.

** The won has lost 0.9 percent against the U.S dollar this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 109.14, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.89 percent.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.2 basis point to 1.836 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 2.026 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)