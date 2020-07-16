S.Korean stocks fall on mounting U.S.-China tension; BOK maintains status quo

* KOSPI drops, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares slid on Thursday on intensifying Sino-U.S. tensions and weak data from China, while the country’s central bank kept the benchmark rate unchanged. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 18.12 points, or 0.82%, to 2,183.76.

** U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the United States would impose visa restrictions on Chinese firms, while the Trump administration is also expected to take action to address perceived security risks posed by TikTok and WeChat.

** China’s economy returned to growth in the second quarter after a deep slump at the start of the year, but domestic consumption and investment remained weak, underscoring the need for more policy support.

** South Korea’s central bank kept its key policy rate on hold, avoiding the risk of fuelling runaway property prices amid government efforts to tamp down on demand in the sector.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 133.3 billion won ($110.58 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended trading at 1,205.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.42% weaker than its previous close at 1,200.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,205.2 per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,204.8.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 774.82 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 901, the number of advancing shares was 403.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 points to 112.08.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 0.828% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.2 basis points to 1.384%.