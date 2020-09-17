S.Korean stocks fall on tech selloff, foreign profit-taking

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, dragged lower by technology stocks, as foreign investors booked profits after the benchmark index hit a two-year closing high earlier this week. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed down 29.75 points, or 1.22%, at 2,406.17. The index snapped a four-session rally to fall 0.3% on Wednesday.

** “Investor sentiment was dented after the U.S. Federal Reserve remained cautious over offering further liquidity,” said Kiwoom Securities analyst Seo Sang-young.

** The Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates low for a long time but stopped short of offering further stimulus to shore up a battered U.S. economy.

** Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 2.5%, while the subindex for electric and electronics dropped 1.8%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 125.9 billion won ($107.31 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** South Korea’s LG Chem, an electric car battery supplier for Tesla Inc and GM, fell 4.5% after announcing plans to separate its battery business into a new corporation in December.

** Meanwhile, the country reported 153 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday midnight, compared with 113 a day earlier.

** The won was quoted at 1,174.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.14% higher than its previous close at 1,176.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,173.8 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,173.9.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 111.77.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 0.915%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.4 basis points to 1.509%. ($1 = 1,173.2200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Devika Syamnath)