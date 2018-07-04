S.Korean stocks fall on trade war woes; won rises

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners buy

SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index weakened on Wednesday on intensified anxieties over U.S.-China trade spat ahead of the U.S. administration’s end-of-week deadline to impose tariffs on some Chinese imports. The Korean won rose, while bond yields fell. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 7.30 points, or 0.32 percent, at 2,265.46. Steelmaker Posco declined 2.9 percent in its third consecutive session of fall. Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors fell 2 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively. The sub-index for transportation equipment sector declined 2.2 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,114.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.38 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,118.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,113.72 per U.S. dollar, up 0.02 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,097.65 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.42 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses. Japanese stocks weakened 0.31 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.9 percent so far this year, and down by 7.18 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 310,960,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 888, the number of advancing shares was 434. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 1,016 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.45 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,125.17 on June 27, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 points to 108.09. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.123 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.14 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)