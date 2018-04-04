S.Korean stocks fall over 1 pct, won edges down

* KOSPI index sharply lower, foreign investors sell

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index extended losses on Wednesday, as trade tensions between the United States and China flared back again, while the won edged down on the local platform and bond yields fell. ** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was down 34.37 points or 1.41 percent at 2,408.06, weighed down by U.S. President Donald Trump administration’s announcement about imposing 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth imports from China. Beijing’s commerce ministry warned it was preparing countermeasures of equal intensity. ** Hyundai group shares, however, outperformed the broader market after U.S. hedge fund Elliott called for better corporate governance. Hyundai Mobis gained 3.5 percent, while Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors rose 3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,059.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.53 percent weaker than its previous close of 1,054.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,058.83 per U.S. dollar, down 0.46 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,044.55 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.55 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.13 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 1 percent so far this year, and up by 0.02 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 544,242,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 888, the number of advancing shares was 186. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 197,981 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.7 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, while the low is 1,098.4 on Feb. 6. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 points to 107.86. ** The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.176 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.19 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)