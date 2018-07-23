S.Korean stocks fall, won gains after Trump's comments

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell

July 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index fell about 1 percent on Monday following U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments about tariff and currency last week. The Korean won gained in line with other Asian currencies after Trump complained about the strength of the U.S. dollar on Friday. South Korean bond yields fell. ** At 06:33 GMT, the KOSPI was down 19.88 points, or 0.87 percent, at 2,269.31. Among the top losers, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix declined 2 percent and 7.1 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,131.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.2 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,133.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.24 per U.S. dollar, down 0.3 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,114.15 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.02 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses. Japanese stocks weakened 1.33 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.2 percent so far this year, and down by 7.34 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 328,884,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 178. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 83,820 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.99 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 108.24. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.073 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.08 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)