S.Korean stocks flat as Hong Kong unrest unnerves investors

SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares were flat on Wednesday as mounting tensions in Hong Kong over China’s proposed security law eclipsed the optimism about economies reopening from the lockdown. The Korean won traded flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI edged up 1.42 points, or 0.07%, to 2,031.20, as tensions between China and the United States ramped up.

** Worsening relations between the world’s two biggest economies could further hobble global business activity, which is already under intense pressure due to the pandemic.

** China’s parliament is expected to approve a proposed security law on Thursday that would reduce Hong Kong’s separate legal status, calling into question the special economic status the territory currently enjoys under the U.S. law.

** South Korean financial markets also awaited the Bank of Korea’s policy meeting on Thursday, where it is expected to cut its base rate to a fresh record low of 0.50%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 217.3 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,234.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.01% lower than its previous close at 1,234.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,234.6 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,234.5.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.33%, after U.S. stocks rallied overnight. Japanese stocks ended 0.70% higher.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 112.06, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.02% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.1 basis points to 0.868% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 2.0 basis points to 1.345%.