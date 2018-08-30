S.Korean stocks flat, erase early gains on sluggish Chinese markets; won up

* KOSPI index steady, foreigners buy

* Korean won climbs versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields up

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index ended flat on Thursday, giving up early gains tracking declines in Chinese markets. The Korean won and bond yields rose. ** At 06:31 GMT, the KOSPI was down 1.68 points or 0.07 percent at 2,307.35. China’s benchmark SSEC and blue-chip CSI both tumbled over 1 percent.

** Steel shares including Moonbae Steel and Bookook Steel soared after U.S. President Donald Trump permitted targeted relief from steel and aluminium quotas from countries including South Korea. Seoul’s largest steelmaker Posco ended up 0.3 percent. ** Cosmetic and duty-free stocks exposed to China ended higher on expectations of increasing Chinese group tourists as Beijing lifts tourism bans in more Chinese cities. ** The won was quoted at 1,108.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.14 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,110.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,108.81 per U.S. dollar, up 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,091.3 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.34 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.09 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 6.4 percent so far this year, and up by 0.48 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 281,975,000 shares and, of the total 896 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 420. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 219,561 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 3.98 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 108.69. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.982 percent, higher than the previous day’s 1.95 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)