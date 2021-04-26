S.Korean stocks gain on recovery hopes; eyes on corporate earnings, Fed

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed higher on Monday as optimism about a global economic recovery lifted sentiment, with investors now eyeing corporate results and the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting.

** Both the Korean won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended 31.43 points, or 0.99%, higher at 3,217.53, extending gains to a third straight session.

** Early April manufacturing activity indicators out last week pointed to a robust start to the second-quarter with data hitting record highs in the United States and signalling an end to Europe’s double-dip recession.

** The Bank of Korea will release its first quarter GDP data early on Tuesday.

** Among heavyweights, chip giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.85%, while battery makers LG Chem and Samsung SDI added 1.03% and 2.84%, respectively.

** Shares of South Korean steelmaker POSCO jumped 1.97% after the company posted its highest quarterly profit in a decade.

** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, and battery makers LG Chem and Samsung SDI will announce their earnings later this week.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 391.9 billion won ($351.92 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,113.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, up 0.41%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,113.1, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,112.7.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 110.86.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.9 basis point to 1.129%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.6 basis points to 2.089%. ($1 = 1,113.6000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)