S.Korean stocks gain on Sino-U.S. trade hopes; won edges up

SEOUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares gained on Thursday, underpinned by hopes of a Sino-U.S. trade deal early in 2020 and as investors refrained from selling stocks ahead of them trading ex-dividend a day later. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** Without fresh catalysts, investors stayed away from big sales of stocks as they have to hold shares till Thursday to ensure dividend payout, said Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities.

** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal agreed to this month. ** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI rose 7.85 points, or 0.36%, to 2,197.93.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 38.4 billion won ($33.07 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,161.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.18% higher than its previous close at 1,163.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,161.3 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,159.4 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.09%, after U.S. stocks were closed for holiday. Japanese stocks rose 0.60%.

** The KOSPI has risen 7.69% so far this year, and gained 2.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 562.15 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 909, the number of advancing shares was 608.

** The won has lost 4.0% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 110.54, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.53% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 1.368% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 1.644%. ($1 = 1,161.2900 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Aditya Soni)