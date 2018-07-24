S.Korean stocks gain tracking China shares; won dips

* KOSPI index gains, foreign investors buy

* Korean won drops versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields edge up

SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Tuesday, in line with Asian peers and Shanghai shares that touched a one-month high, while the won tumbled ahead of U.S. GDP growth due on Friday. Bond yields rose. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 10.89 points or 0.48 percent at 2,280.20.

** Shares of South Korean companies with exposure to North Korea rose after a report said satellite images indicate Pyongyang has begun dismantling key facilities at a site used to develop engines for ballistic missiles.

** South Korea’s railway-related stocks rise; Busan Industrial Co Ltd and Hyundai Cement Co Ltd surge 30 percent and 23.4 percent respectively, while clothing companies which have a branch in Kaesung Industrial Complex in North Korea, such as In The F Co Ltd and Shinwon Corp, also gain.

** The won was quoted at 1,135.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.33 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,131.4, hitting its lowest close since Oct 2017. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,134.8 per U.S. dollar, down 0.15 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,118.69 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.59 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.51 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 8.0 percent so far this year and is down 7.43 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 429,445,000 shares and of the total traded issues of 893, the number of advancing shares was 599. ** Foreign investors were net buyers of 62,441 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 6.42 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.09 points to 108.12. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.096 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.08 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vyas Mohan)