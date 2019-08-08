S.Korean stocks halt losing streak on Japan relief

* KOSPI index rebounds, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won climbs versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares snapped six sessions of losses on Thursday, as a trade dispute with Japan showed no further signs of escalation. The won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** Negative factors have eased somewhat and the won has stabilised, said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst with Yuanta Securities Korea. Still, there’s a need to check signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve and developments in the Sino-U.S. negotiations for the market’s direction, he added.

** Japan has approved export of a high-tech material to South Korea for the first time since imposing tighter curbs last month, but doubled down on political pressure and warned it could broaden restrictions on shipments to its Asian neighbour.

** China’s exports unexpectedly returned to growth in July despite escalating U.S. trade pressure, but the rebound may be short-lived as Washington prepares to impose even more tariffs on Chinese goods.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI index ended up 10.90 points, or 0.57%, at 1,920.61. The junior KOSDAQ closed up 3.7%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 142.0 billion won ($117.47 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,209.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.47% higher than its previous close at 1,214.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,208.7 per U.S. dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,207.7 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.85%, after U.S. stocks closed firmer . Japanese stocks rose 0.37%.

** The KOSPI has fallen 5.90% so far this year, and lost 10.0% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 762.20 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 766.

** The won has lost 7.7% against the U.S dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 111.28, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.49%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 1.154%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.3 basis point to 1.254%. ($1 = 1,208.7800 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)