S.Korean stocks hit highest close in near 2 years, won at 5-month high

SEOUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean stocks on Thursday closed at a near two-year high, tracking gains in Wall Street on strong corporate earnings and hopes of even more U.S. stimulus. The won strengthened to a five-month high, while the benchmark bond yield also rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 30.75 points, or 1.33%, at 2,342.61. The index hit its highest close since September 2018 after notching a four-day winning streak, led by heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

** Concerns that the global economy is stalling amid a surge in coronavirus cases has increased calls for more fiscal aid, a move stock investors have welcomed.

** A group of Senate Republicans on Wednesday backed extending a $25 billion payroll assistance program for U.S. airlines, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

** Back home, shares of Hyundai Motor Co soared as much as 7.8% to their highest since May 2018 on upbeat July sales and hopes of higher electric vehicle sales.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 162.0 billion won ($136.86 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won closed trading at 1,183.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.45% higher than its previous close at 1,188.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,183.4 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,183.2.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.30%.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 785.18 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 902, the number of advancing shares was 509.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 112.26.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 0.806% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 1.307%.