S.Korean stocks hit near 5-month low; won posts first weekly gain in five

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index extended losses for a third week and ended at a near five-month low on Friday, as technology shares bore the brunt of selling due to escalated U.S.-China trade tensions. The Korean won strengthened and posted its first weekly gain in five, while bond yields fell. ** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI fell 14.28 points, or 0.69%, to 2,045.31, its lowest closing level since Jan. 8. ** For the week, the KOSPI lost 0.51%, marking the third straight week of decline. ** For the month, the KOSPI fell 7.18%.

** IT industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics declined 2.62%, while SK Hynix fell 0.59%.

** President Donald Trump said on Thursday U.S. complaints against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL might be resolved within the framework of a U.S.-China trade deal, while at the same time calling the Chinese telecommunications giant “very dangerous.” ** Foreigners were net sellers of 328.8 billion won ($276.92 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,188.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.07% higher than its previous close at 1,189.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,188.0 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,186.6 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.20%, after U.S. stocks ended lower. Japanese stocks fell 0.16%.

** The KOSPI has risen 0.21% so far this year, but has lost 7.0% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 471.98 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 257.

** The won has lost 6.1% against the U.S dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 109.79, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.84%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 1.637%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.2 basis points to 1.787%. ($1 = 1,187.3500 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; editing by Rashmi Aich)