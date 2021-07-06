S.Korean stocks hit record closing high on tech boost ahead of Samsung Elec earnings

* KOSPI ends at record high, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares posted a record closing high on Tuesday, led by technology stocks ahead of the preliminary earnings from Samsung Electronics, with investors awaiting minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting. The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield also rose.

** The KOSPI closed up 12.00 points, or 0.36%, at 3,305.21, following a 0.35% gain on Monday.

** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 1.00% and 1.63%, respectively. The sub-index for electric and electronics jumped 1.21%.

** Samsung Electronics is expected to see a 38% surge in profit for the April-June quarter, thanks to strong chip prices and demand spurred by a pandemic-led consumer appetite for electronics as well as recovering investment in data centres.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 223.5 billion won ($197.80 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,129.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.19% higher than its previous close at 1,131.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,129.9 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,130.0.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 109.97, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.69% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis point to 1.467%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.0 basis points to 2.119%. ($1 = 1,129.9100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)