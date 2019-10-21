S.Korean stocks inch up with eye on earnings, Brexit tussle

* KOSPI edges up, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won hits 3-month high against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares inched up on Monday as investor focus shifted to corporate earnings, even as the Brexit uncertainty continued. The Korean won hit the highest in three months and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI ended up 4.15 points, or 0.20%, at 2,064.84.

** South Korea’s third-quarter earnings estimates have risen gradually, and are likely to rise going forward, mainly thanks to recovery of the memory chip industry, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst from Kiwoom Securities.

** Chipmaker SK Hynix is set to release its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

** The British government insisted on Sunday the country will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 despite a letter that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced by parliament to send to the bloc requesting a Brexit delay.

** Johnson will send a letter on Saturday requesting a further extension to Britain’s departure from the European Union, with the British prime minister obliged to ask for a delay after losing a vote in parliament.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 120.7 billion won ($102.94 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,172.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.81% higher than its previous close at 1,181.5. In early trade, the currency hit the highest intraday level since July 19.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,170.7 per U.S. dollar, up 0.6% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,169.5 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.26%, after U.S. stocks dropped. Japanese stocks rose 0.25%.

** The KOSPI has risen 1.17% so far this year, and gained 4.60% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 600.28 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 897, the number of advancing shares was 266.

** The won has lost 4.8% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.12 point to 110.35, while the 3-month certificate of deposit rate was quoted at 1.36%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 1.401%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.8 basis points to 1.654%. ($1 = 1,172.5300 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)