S.Korean stocks log first weekly gain in three on recovery hopes

SEOUL, May 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday to post their first weekly gain in three as positive U.S. jobs data led to expectations that rebounding economies will spur a boom in global demand. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed 18.46 points, or 0.58%, higher at 3,197.20. For the week, it gained 1.56%.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.49% and peer SK Hynix rose 0.39%, while LG Chem fell 2.03% and Naver eased 0.14%.

** Stronger bets on growth stocks are leading the rally, as improving U.S. economic data is boosting hopes for a faster global recovery, said Seo Jung-hun, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 194.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,121.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.40% higher than its previous close at 1,125.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,121.1 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,120.6.

** The KOSPI has risen 11.27% so far this year, and gained 6.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 971.58 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 636.

** The won has lost 3.1% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds were unchanged at 110.86.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.5 basis point to 1.135%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.1 basis points to 2.123%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)