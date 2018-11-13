S.Korean stocks pare losses on Sino-U.S. trade optimism; won inches up

* KOSPI index slides, foreigners sell

SEOUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index edged down on Tuesday tracking losses in Apple Inc, while hopes about a Sino-U.S. trade agreement helped to pare losses. The won inched up and bond yields also rose.

** China’s Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday at a function in Singapore that the country hopes to come to an agreement on its ongoing trade dispute with the United States based on mutual respect and trust.

** The KOSPI closed down 9.21 points or 0.44 percent at 2,071.23.

** Apple fell on Monday amid sharp declines in shares of its suppliers such as Lumentum Holdings Inc, and chipmakers that sell to Apple such as Cirrus Logic Inc. Apple’s decline hit the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which fell more than 2 percent.

** South Korea’s electronic parts suppliers to Apple Inc, such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix closed down 1.6 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively, while LG Innotek plunged 5.5 percent.

** Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd, which plunged on Monday over fears of a trading suspension or delisting, bounced back to close up nearly 10 percent, awaiting the financial regulator’s decision.

** The won was quoted at 1,133.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.05 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,133.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,133.76 per U.S. dollar, up 0.4 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,114.95 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.45 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks weakened 2.06 percent.

** The KOSPI is down around 15.7 percent so far this year, and down by 11.67 percent in the previous 30 days.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 376,813,000 shares and, of the total 895 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 341.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 300,231 million won worth of shares.

** The U.S dollar has risen 6.32 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 108.74.

** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.947 percent, higher than the previous day’s 1.94 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)