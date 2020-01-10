S.Korean stocks pick up ahead of U.S.-China trade deal; battery makers zoom

* KOSPI jumps, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended up on Friday as investors welcomed a key Chinese official’s planned visit to Washington to sign the Sino-U.S. trade deal, amid easing geopolitical risks from the Middle East. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI rose 19.94 points, or 0.91%, to 2,206.39. On a weekly basis, the index added 1.4%, recouping losses during the previous week.

** China’s Vice Premier Liu He, head of the country’s negotiation team in Sino-U.S. trade talks, will sign a “Phase 1” deal in Washington next week, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

** Lie He’s visit means the deal is almost signed, and the uncertainties from the Middle East receded, said Kim Dae-jun, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities. Battery makers led gains of the wider markets, he added.

** South Korean battery makers rallied after the government said it would increase the supply of new energy vehicles, pushing Samsung SDI and LG Chem up 7.1% and 6%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 283.0 billion won ($243.65 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,161.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.19% lower than its previous close at 1,159.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,161.2 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,159.8 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.51%, after U.S. stocks notched records overnight. Japanese stocks rose 0.47%.

** The KOSPI has risen 0.40% so far this year, and gained 3.0% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The benchmark index trading volume during the session was 582.56 million shares and 569 shares advanced, from the total traded issues of 907.

** The won has lost 0.4% against the dollar this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 110.29, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.46% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.5 basis points to 1.413% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 1.705%. ($1 = 1,161.4900 won)