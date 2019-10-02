S.Korean stocks plunge on U.S. manufacturing shock, Hong Kong unrest

* KOSPI slumps almost 2%, foreigners net seller

SEOUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares slumped nearly 2% on Wednesday as investors worried about a slowdown in the United States and heightened political risks in Hong Kong. The won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** U.S. manufacturing activity tumbled to a more than 10-year low in September, as lingering trade tensions weighed on exports, further heightening financial market fears of a sharp slowdown in economic growth in the third quarter.

** Hong Kong police shot a teenage protester on Tuesday, the first to be hit by live ammunition in almost four months of unrest in the Chinese-ruled city, amid violent clashes on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic.

** The KOSPI ended down 40.51 points, or 1.95%, at 2,031.91, posting its lowest close since Sept 9.

** U.S. slowdown worries triggered a large sell-off, while Hong Kong unrest also hit sentiment, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. North Korea’s latest missile launch had a limited impact on domestic markets, as the missile was not considered as a threat to the United States, he added.

** North Korea fired a missile off its east coast on Wednesday that South Korea said may have been launched from a submarine, a day after it announced the resumption of talks with the United States aimed at ending its nuclear programme. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 116.3 billion won ($96.44 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,206.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.58% lower than its previous close at 1,199.0.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,206.6 per U.S. dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,205.6 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.77%, after U.S. stocks declined . Japanese stocks fell 0.49%.

** The KOSPI has fallen 0.45% so far this year, but gained 7.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 406.20 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 181.

** The won has lost 7.5% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 110.81, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.55%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.0 basis points to 1.303%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 1.493%.

** South Korean financial markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday. Markets will resume normal trading on Friday, Oct. 4.