S.Korean stocks post 7-week closing low on chip makers, virus fears

* KOSPI drops 1.7%, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens sharply against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell more than 1.5% to a seven-week closing low on Thursday, dragged down by chip makers after Samsung Electronics Co flagged uncertainties in chip demand, and as fears over the fast-spreading coronavirus in China weighed on the market. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** China’s National Health Commission said the total number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in the country climbed to 170 as of late Wednesday and the number of infected patients rose to 7,711.

** President Moon Jae-in urged South Koreans not to give in to fear, as the government prepared to evacuate the first of about 700 citizens from the epicentre of the new coronavirus epidemic in China’s central city of Wuhan.

** Samsung Electronics said it couldn’t rule out the possibility that demand growth may be curbed without identifying specific issues.

** Shares of the world’s biggest memory chip and smartphone maker fell 3.2%, with observers suggesting the guarded guidance disappointed investors.

** Among other chip makers, SK Hynix dropped 4%, sending the electric sub-index down 3.1%.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI ended down 37.28 points, or 1.71%, at 2,148.00, its lowest close since Dec. 12.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 279.3 billion won ($239.29 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,185.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.66% lower than its previous close at 1,177.2, notching its lowest close since Dec. 12.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,185.6 per U.S. dollar, down 0.6% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,184.5 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.99%, after U.S. stocks were mixed overnight. Japanese stocks fell 1.72%.

** The KOSPI has fallen 2.26% so far this year, but gained 3.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 594.86 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 112.

** The won has lost 2.4% against the dollar this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.10 point to 110.77, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.44% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.9 basis points to 1.304% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.9 bps to 1.547%.

($1 = 1,167.2000 won)