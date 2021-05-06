S.Korean stocks post fastest daily gain in over 3 wks on upbeat earnings

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, May 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed higher on Thursday to mark their biggest gain in more than three weeks, on optimism around upbeat corporate earnings in both the United States and at home. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended 31.37 points, or 1.00%, higher at 3,178.74, the biggest daily gain since mid-April.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics slid 0.36% and peer SK Hynix fell 2.27%, while LG Chem rose 1.96% and Naver fell 0.82%.

** Growth shares and finance stocks led the gains, and outnumbered those that were declining today across chips and carmakers, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 98.5 billion won ($87.51 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,125.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.28% lower than its previous close at 1,122.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,125.4 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,125.0.

** The KOSPI has risen 10.62% so far this year, and gained 4.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 1,220.58 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 907, the number of advancing shares was 724.

** The won has lost 3.5% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 point to 110.85.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.0 basis points to 1.138%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.8 basis points to 2.102%. ($1 = 1,125.5500 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)