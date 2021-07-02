S.Korean stocks post first weekly decline in seven on virus resurgence woes

* KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended flat on Friday, while posting their first weekly decline in seven, as concerns about a rapid resurgence in COVID-19 cases offset upbeat U.S. data. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed 0.28 points, or 0.01%, lower at 3,281.78, following a 0.44% decline on Thursday.

** For the week, it fell 0.64%, reversing a six-week winning streak.

** Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, with layoffs plunging to a 21-year low in June.

** But risk appetite was dented as South Korea’s daily count of coronavirus cases topped 800 for Thursday, the highest in nearly six months, due to new cluster infections and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

** Among heavyweights, technology giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix slipped 0.12% and 1.61%, respectively, while internet giant Naver added 0.24%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 130.3 billion won ($114.84 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** At home, consumer inflation stayed above 2% in June for the third consecutive month, hovering near a nine-year peak, adding pressure on policymakers to raise interest rates sooner rather than later.

** The won was quoted at 1,135.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.17% lower than its previous close at 1,133.1.

** It fell 0.64% on a weekly basis, reversing a 0.41% gain in the previous week.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,134.6, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,134.7.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 109.89.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 1.484%. ($1 = 1,134.6600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)