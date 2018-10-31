S.Korean stocks post worst monthly drop in 10 years

* KOSPI index closes higher

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index closed higher for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, but still posted its steepest monthly percentage decline in 10 years. The Korean won was steady against dollar while bond yields rose. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI closed higher by 15.00 points or 0.74 percent at 2,029.69.

** The main index plunged 13.4 percent in October, the sharpest monthly percentage drop since October 2008. ** The two-session rebound appears to be a technical recovery after recent sharp losses, said Kim Hyoung-ryoul, chief of research center at Kyobo Securities.

** Shares of Samsung BioLogics closed down 2.6 percent as South Korea’s financial regulator began a review of the drugmaker’s alleged violation of accounting rules. It is uncertain when the Financial Services Commission will announce the result. ** Samsung Electronics closed up 0.1 percent after the tech giant slashed 2018 capex on Wednesday and warned of lower profit until early next year, calling an end to a two-year boom in memory chips that fuelled record third-quarter profit. ** Foreigners turned net buyers of 134,139 million won ($117.70 million) worth of shares, after nine consecutive sessions of selling. For the month, foreigners posted net sales of KOSPI shares worth nearly 4 trillion won, the biggest amount since August 2015. ** The won was quoted at 1,139.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.04 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,139.2.

** The Korean won dropped 2.7 against dollar on monthly basis, after two months of gains. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,139.45 per U.S. dollar, down 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,120.75 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.00 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks rose 2.16 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 18.4 percent so far this year, and down by 11.76 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 366,579,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 898, the number of advancing shares was 655. ** The U.S. dollar has risen 6.85 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 108.75. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.941 percent, higher than the previous day’s 1.93 percent.