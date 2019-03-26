S.Korean stocks rebound as foreigners turn net buyers; won rises

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose slightly on Tuesday as foreigners turned net buyers following a sharp decline in the previous session. The Korean won edged higher against the dollar and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI closed up 3.94 points or 0.18 percent to 2,148.80 points.

** On Monday, South Korean stocks fell the most in nearly 5 months as fears of global economic slowdown spooked investors.

** Shares of Asiana Airlines and its biggest shareholder Kumho Industrial plunged 15 percent and 25.9 percent, respectively, as the airline revised its accounts that widened its annual loss. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 40.2 billion won ($35.48 million) worth of shares on the main board, while individuals also bought 154.5 billion won worth of shares.

** The won was quoted at 1,133.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.07 percent higher than its previous close at 1,134.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,133.0 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,131.8 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.08 percent, after U.S. stocks ended subdued. Japanese stocks rose 2.15 percent.

** The KOSPI has risen 5.28 percent so far this year, and fallen 1.5 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 295.61 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 556.

** The won has lost 1.6 percent against the U.S dollar this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 109.46, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.90 percent.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 0.4 basis points to 1.764 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 1.9 basis points to 1.905 percent. ($1 = 1,132.9600 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)