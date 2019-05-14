S.Korean stocks rebound on revived trade optimism; won dips

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners sell

SEOUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rebounded to end higher on Tuesday as slightly more optimistic comments from Washington and Beijing over trade negotiations lifted sentiment. The Korean won inched lower and the benchmark bond yields also dropped.

** Chinese government’s top diplomat said on Tuesday China and the United States both have the “ability and wisdom” to reach a trade deal that is good for both. China’s State Councillor Wang Yi said the talks are not a one-way street and should be based on equality.

** The remarks from China comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier on Tuesday that he was optimistic about resolving the trade dispute with China, adding that he has “a feeling it’s going to be very successful.”

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI ended up 2.83 points, or 0.14%, at 2,081.84 points.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 285.2 billion won ($240.19 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,189.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.16% lower than its previous close of 1,187.5, marking the fourth fall in the past five sessions.

** Amid won’s weakness in the currency market, South Korea’s finance minister said on Tuesday policy efforts are focused on monitoring and containing risks from increased FX volatility and U.S.-China trade dispute, adding that the ministry will hold policy meetings this week and next to deal with currency and trade risks.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,188.9 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous session, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,187.5 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.09%, in line with the overnight declines in Wall Street.. Japanese stocks dropped 0.59%.

** The KOSPI climbed 2% so far this year, and dropped 2.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 688.58 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 891, the number of advancing shares was 488.

** The won lost 6.2% against the U.S dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 109.56, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.84%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield dipped 0.8 basis points to 1.713%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.4 basis points to 1.870%.

($1 = 1,187.4000 won)