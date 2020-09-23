S.Korean stocks recoup early losses on tech gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed flat on Wednesday, as tech stocks helped recoup losses in the afternoon session, though worries about a global economic recovery capped further gains. The won edged up, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed 0.65 points, or 0.03%, higher at 2,333.24, snapping two straight days of losses.

** The UK government tightened social restrictions, along with other European economies including Denmark and Greece, stoking worries that fresh lockdowns could further dent a nascent global economic recovery.

** The technology sector lifted the market in afternoon trading, with chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix gaining 0.7% and 2.8%, respectively.

** Battery supplier LG Chem, however, fell 1.4% after electric vehicle maker Tesla unveiled plans to cut costs and produce its own batteries.

** South Korea reported 110 new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday midnight, much sharper than 61 a day earlier and bringing the national tally to 23,216.

** Late on Tuesday, the parliament approved a 7.8 trillion won ($6.70 billion) supplementary budget to aid households and small businesses facing mass closures amid tight social distancing restrictions.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 58.1 billion won ($49.89 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended trading at 1,164.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.05% higher than its previous close at 1,165.0.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,164.4 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,164.0.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 point to 111.94.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 0.885%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3 basis points to 1.444%.