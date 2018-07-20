S.Korean stocks rise as China shares rebound; won edges lower

* KOSPI index gains, foreigners sell

* Korean won slips against U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields down

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index erased early falls to close higher on Friday as Chinese shares rebounded, while the won inched down on escalating trade war worries. South Korea’s bond yields were down. ** At 06:33 GMT, the KOSPI was up 6.90 points, or 0.30 percent, at 2,289.19, snapping a four-session losing streak. For the week, the benchmark index fell 0.9 percent, its fifth weekly drop in six.

** Automakers climbed after the European Union’s trade commissioner said on Thursday the bloc is preparing a list of U.S. imports to hit if the United States imposes tariffs on EU cars. Hyundai Motor rose 2.4 percent, while affiliates Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Glovis gained 2.3 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

** The won was quoted at 1,133.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.04 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,133.2. The currency fell 0.9 percent on a weekly basis, marking the biggest weekly drop since June 22. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,133.6 per U.S. dollar, up 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,117.75 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.54 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses. Japanese stocks weakened 0.29 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.5 percent so far this year, and down by 6.99 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 346,880,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 350. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 121,565 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 6.3 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 108.21. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.08 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.09 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)